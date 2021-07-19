The Eye of the Pandemic Has Shifted

Health workers place the body of a COVID-19 victim into a bag to take to a burial in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on July 15. The world's fourth most populous country has been hit hard by an explosion of COVID-19 cases that have strained hospitals on the main island of Java. (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)

Health workers place the body of a COVID-19 victim into a bag to take to a burial in Denpasar, Bali, Indonesia, on July 15. The world's fourth most populous country has been hit hard by an explosion of... (AP Photo/Firdia Lisnawati)