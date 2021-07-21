Guy With COVID Disguises Self as Wife to Get on Flight

(Newser) – An Indonesian man who tested positive for COVID-19 is accused of disguising himself as his wife in order to board a plane. The man, identified publicly only as DW, allegedly boarded the Citilink flight from Jakarta to Ternate and made it all the way to his destination before he was detained, CNN reports. He got onto the flight wearing a full-body niqab and carrying the ID belonging to his wife, who had tested negative for the coronavirus. But a flight attendant says she saw him enter the bathroom in mid-flight wearing the niqab and exit dressed in his normal clothes, clearly male.

story continues below

Airport authorities detained him when the flight landed, and a test was administered that came back positive. He is currently isolating at home under supervision, but after that period is over, police intend to prosecute him. Airport security screenings will be ratcheted up in response to the incident, Coconuts.co reports. (Read more Indonesia stories.)