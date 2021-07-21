Dolly Parton Gives Husband, Everyone Else a Great Gift

(Newser) – Dolly Parton never disappoints. Neither does her Twitter feed. The singer—who once said she is never offended by dumb blonde jokes because she knows she’s not dumb and she knows she’s not blonde, and once tweeted that she’d never fun for president because "there are enough boobs in the race already"—dropped a bomb Tuesday. She tweeted a video of herself in a black bustier with matching gloves, bunny ears, and a bowtie. The occasion? She was re-creating her iconic 1978 Playboy cover for her husband’s birthday. "It's always #HotGirlSummer for my husband, Carl," she wrote.

Parton has said before she wanted to pose for the magazine again when she hit 75 and it turns out she wasn’t kidding. But Playboy doesn't have a print magazine anymore, so she had to get creative and set up a photo shoot at home. She took a break from philanthropy to put on a playful getup for Carl Dean, whom she married in 1966. "He still thinks I’m a hot chick after 57 years and I’m not going to try to talk him out of it," she said in the video, in which she displays side-by-side photos: of the original cover and a photo of her in the get-up now. "I was kind of a little butterball" in the first one, she says. "Well I'm string cheese now, but he'll probably think I'm cream cheese, I hope." (Read more Dolly Parton stories.)