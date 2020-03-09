After 42 Years Dolly Parton Wants to Recreate Playboy Cover

(Newser) – Dolly Parton turned 74 in January but she's not showing many signs of slowing down. The country legend tells 60 Minutes Australia that she not only plans to stay in the music business, she hopes to recreate her 1978 Playboy cover appearance when she turns 75. "I don’t plan to retire. I just turned 74 and I plan to be on the cover of Playboy magazine again," she says. "See I did Playboy magazine years ago and I thought it'd be such a hoot if they’ll go for it—I don’t know if they will—if I could be on the cover again when I’m 75." She was 32 when she became the first country singer to appear on the cover, People reports.

Asked if she would wear the same outfit, Parton said, "I could probably use it." "Boobs are still the same," she added. She credited her youthful appearance to "good lighting, good makeup and good doctors," along with a good attitude, Fox reports. The good part with me though, I have my own look. I'm kind of cartoonish and cartoons don't really age that much," she says. "Even when I'm 90, I'll probably look about the same way. Just a little thicker makeup, bigger hair."


