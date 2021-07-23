Seagull Hits Girl on Amusement Park Ride: Video

(Newser) – A Pennsylvania teen got more than she bargained for when riding an amusement park attraction on the Jersey Shore. Kiley Holman, 13, was at Morey's Piers Adventure Pier in Wildwood, NJ, on July 6 celebrating a friend's birthday when the two teens boarded the SpringShot ride. They were shot into the air at 75mph—and apparently right into the path of a seagull, which hit Holman in the face. She was able to grab it and throw it off of her, and NBC Philadelphia reports neither girl nor bird was seriously injured; Holman says she got a "little tiny cut," per NJ.com. The girls purchased the ride video, which, not surprisingly, has since gone viral on YouTube. (Read more viral video stories.)