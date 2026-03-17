March Madness Underdog Wants That Cinderella Story

Ohio's Miami RedHawks just pulled off one of the rarest feats in college basketball—yet they're still fighting to find a footing in the March Madness tournament bracket. The RedHawks went 31-0 in the regular season, joining the likes of Larry Bird's Indiana State and John Calipari's Kentucky in the tiny club of unbeaten Division I teams. It was "a Cinderella season, probably the best in school history," NBC News reports. But a stumble in the Mid-American Conference tournament against 17-16 Massachusetts cost them an automatic NCAA bid, and the selection committee slotted them as a No. 11 seed in the "First Four," where they'll face Southern Methodist University on Wednesday for the right to advance to the main bracket and a matchup with No. 6 seed Tennessee.