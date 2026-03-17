Wyoming Socks Away Millions in Gold in a Vault

Wyoming's newest asset isn't in a bank tower—it's stacked in an old newspaper building on the edge of Casper. Writing for the Wall Street Journal, Jared Mitovich reports that the state quietly spent about $10 million in December on 2,312 troy ounces of gold—roughly 72 bars—after lawmakers passed the "Wyoming Gold Act," which orders that precious metals be added to the state's investment portfolio. The stash, now worth around $11.6 million, sits in a privately run vault moored to bedrock and marketed as the nucleus of a future "precious-metals hub" for the country.