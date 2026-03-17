Wyoming Socks Away Millions in Gold in a Vault

Wyoming's newest asset isn't in a bank tower—it's stacked in an old newspaper building on the edge of Casper. Writing for the Wall Street Journal, Jared Mitovich reports that the state quietly spent about $10 million in December on 2,312 troy ounces of gold—roughly 72 bars—after lawmakers passed the "Wyoming Gold Act," which orders that precious metals be added to the state's investment portfolio. The stash, now worth around $11.6 million, sits in a privately run vault moored to bedrock and marketed as the nucleus of a future "precious-metals hub" for the country.
Supporters frame the move as insurance against ballooning federal debt, inflation, and even a potential sovereign-debt crisis; one state senator calls gold the "BS meter" of the economy. Critics, including Republican Gov. Mark Gordon, warn the metal is volatile with liquidity issues and that legislators are meddling in portfolio management. Wyoming isn't alone: Utah, West Virginia, Tennessee, and Georgia are all exploring ways to park more public money in gold and silver. For the full debate, numbers, and photos from inside the vault, read the original piece at the Wall Street Journal.