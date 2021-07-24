Donald Trump Really Hates Cleveland Team's New Name

(Newser) – Donald Trump is so mad about the Cleveland Guardians that he doesn’t even like baseball anymore. The former president weighed in on the Cleveland Major League Baseball team changing its name to the Guardians Friday. In a statement, Trump wrote that he is a “FORMER” baseball fan and said “a small group of people, with absolutely crazy ideas and policies, is forcing these changes to destroy our culture and heritage.” The name change came after years of protests from Native American groups and baseball fans.

Trump’s statement said he thought the name was an “honor.” However, the Lake Erie Native American Council released a statement supporting the team’s new name, WTOL reports. “We are pleased the Cleveland baseball team took a comprehensive approach to listen and learn and show it is possible to take steps toward change,” the statement read. The team’s owner, Paul Dolan, has said that while retiring the Indians name and the racist Chief Wahoo logo had been a long time coming, last summer’s social protests added urgency to the process, the AP reports. (Read more Cleveland Guardians stories.)