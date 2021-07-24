Biden Officials Planning For Possibility of Booster Shots

(Newser) – Experts are studying the question of whether people vaccinated against COVID will need a booster shot, and President Joe Biden’s administration is paying attention. “Requiring additional shots in the future is obviously a foreseeable potential event,” Andy Slavitt, who is on Biden’s COVID response team, said. The administration is planning now for the possibility that people will need another dose to stay healthy, CNBC reports. The administration has bought up 200 million more doses of the Pfizer vaccine, CNN reports. But the shots aren’t necessarily going to vaccinated adults.

story continues below

Biden’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci, said he expects good data on whether children under 12 can be safely vaccinated by this winter. But the necessity of booster shots is looking more and more likely. The CDC is already looking into approving the Pfizer shot for use as a booster in people with compromised immune systems, the New York Times reports. Research shows that shot’s ability to prevent disease wanes after six months. (Read more coronavirus vaccine stories.)