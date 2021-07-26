(Newser) – Hiking the entire Pacific Crest Trail is quite an accomplishment. As Outside notes, only about 20% who try are successful. Hiking the 2,655-mile trail in only one season? Amazing. Doing it in 51 days? "Mind-boggling," says an official with the PCT Association. In fact, it appears to be record-breaking. The details:

The mark: Endurance athlete Timothy Olson last week claimed a time of 51 days, 16 hours, and 55 minutes, reports the San Francisco Chronicle. The 37-year-old wore a GPS tracker, and once his data is confirmed, he would eclipse the previous mark set by a Belgian athlete in 2016 by less than 24 hours. FKT (fastest known time) records for the PCT and other major routes are officially kept here.

