Simon Biles: It Wasn't a Physical Injury

(Newser) – Simone Biles is shedding some light on the Olympic stunner that saw her exit from team competition on Tuesday. While USA Gymnastics cited a "medical issue," Biles herself clarified that it wasn't a physical injury, reports the Washington Post. "I just felt like it would be a little bit better to take a back seat and work on my mindfulness," she's quoted as saying. It remains unclear whether Biles would continue to participate in solo competition. "We're going to see about Thursday," the 24-year-old said. "We're going to take it a day at a time. I know tomorrow we have a little bit of a break for training, so that'll be really nice to have a mental rest day."

