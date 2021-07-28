 
Wentworth Miller Was Diagnosed With Autism as an Adult

'Prison Break' star reveals his recent journey
(Newser) Prison Break star Wentworth Miller revealed Sunday that last fall, he was diagnosed with autism. "Let's just say it was a shock. But not a surprise," he writes on Instagram. But for anyone expecting him to immediately become outspoken about autism, think again. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time," he writes. Plus, he doesn't know enough about autism yet, and says he doesn't want to be "a loud, ill-informed voice in the room," especially when so many autistic people have been talked over.

"This isn't something I'd change," he adds. "No. I get - got - immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated." He says he is grateful for people who "consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them." The National Autistic Society called his words "powerful." (Read more autism stories.)

