Wentworth Miller Was Diagnosed With Autism as an Adult

(Newser) – Prison Break star Wentworth Miller revealed Sunday that last fall, he was diagnosed with autism. "Let's just say it was a shock. But not a surprise," he writes on Instagram. But for anyone expecting him to immediately become outspoken about autism, think again. "Right now my work looks like evolving my understanding. Re-examining 5 decades of lived experience thru a new lens. That will take time," he writes. Plus, he doesn't know enough about autism yet, and says he doesn't want to be "a loud, ill-informed voice in the room," especially when so many autistic people have been talked over.

story continues below

"This isn't something I'd change," he adds. "No. I get - got - immediately being autistic is central to who I am. To everything I've achieved/articulated." He says he is grateful for people who "consciously or unconsciously gave me that extra bit of grace + space over the years, allowed me to move thru the world in a way that made sense to me whether or not it made sense to them." The National Autistic Society called his words "powerful." (Read more autism stories.)