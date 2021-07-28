Bob Odenkirk Taken to Hospital After Collapse on Set

(Newser) – Bob Odenkirk was hospitalized Tuesday night after the 58-year-old actor collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. The Breaking Bad spin-off prequel is currently filming its sixth and final season in New Mexico, the AP reports. It's not clear what happened, nor is it clear whether Odenkirk was conscious when the ambulance took him to the hospital, TMZ reports.

Michael McKean, who played Odenkirk's brother on the show, was one of many sending good wishes via social media. “Sending huge love to our @mrbobodenkirk,” McKean tweeted. “You got this, brother.” There are many more where that came from. As one Twitter user observed, "One small positive observation from this troubling news: can you imagine anyone being more universally loved/respected than Bob Odenkirk? Never seen the entire timeline unite and rally behind someone so quickly."