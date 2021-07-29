Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Youngest Child's Gender Transition

(Newser) – In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed for the first time that her youngest child is a transgender woman, reports TooFab. The actor says she and husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." The 25-year-old Ruby, a computer gaming editor, is engaged and plans to be married next year at a wedding that Curtis will officiate. The reveal, made with Ruby's permission, was a part of a discussion about what the 62-year-old Curtis termed "old ideas that don't work anymore." In this case, the idea that "gender is fixed." (Read more Jamie Lee Curtis stories.)