Jamie Lee Curtis Praises Youngest Child's Gender Transition

She has 'watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby'
By Newser Editors,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 29, 2021 1:35 PM CDT

(Newser) – In an interview with AARP magazine, Jamie Lee Curtis revealed for the first time that her youngest child is a transgender woman, reports TooFab. The actor says she and husband Christopher Guest "have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby." The 25-year-old Ruby, a computer gaming editor, is engaged and plans to be married next year at a wedding that Curtis will officiate. The reveal, made with Ruby's permission, was a part of a discussion about what the 62-year-old Curtis termed "old ideas that don't work anymore." In this case, the idea that "gender is fixed." (Read more Jamie Lee Curtis stories.)

