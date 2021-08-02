(Newser) – A New Zealand weightlifter named Laurel Hubbard will not leave the Tokyo Olympics with a medal. However, her very participation has earned Hubbard the unwanted distinction of being one of its most controversial athletes. Why? She's a transgender woman. Coverage:

In Monday's competition, the 43-year-old Hubbard failed to advance in the over-87-kilogram division, her only event, reports the AP. Hubbard failed to lift her barbell cleanly on any of her three attempts. Still, those lifts marked the first time an openly trans woman has competed in any Olympics, reports Ina Fried of Axios. Hubbard made a heart gesture to the audience before exiting.

"Of course, I'm not entirely unaware of the controversy which surrounds my participation in these Games," she said afterward. "And, as such, I'd particularly like to thank the [International Olympic Committee], for, I think, really affirming their commitment to the principles of Olympism, and establishing that sport is something for all people. It is inclusive. It is accessible."

