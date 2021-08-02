(Newser) – A stunning announcement from Kathy Griffin to start the week, though one infused with positivity. "I've got to tell you guys something," she posted on social media on Monday morning, followed by: "I have cancer." Lung cancer, specifically, and the 60-year-old comedian noted she was headed into surgery to have half of her left lung removed. Griffin, who revealed that she's never smoked, wrote that the cancer was in its early stages and contained within that lung only, leaving doctors "very optimistic."

"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," she added. "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less." CNN notes that Griffin has lost two siblings to cancer: her brother Gary in 2014, and her sister, Joyce, who died in 2017. Griffin had shaved her head in solidarity with her sister earlier that year. Griffin offered one final piece of advice in her message: "Please stay up to date on your medical [checkups]. It'll save your life." (Read more Kathy Griffin stories.)