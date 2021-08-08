What 470K Files Seized After bin Laden's Death Reveal

(Newser) – Osama bin Laden used Just for Men hair dye. It's perhaps the least consequential detail shared in a New York Times review of a new book on the jihadist, but it reflects just how detailed Peter Bergen gets in The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden. Credit for that goes in part to the SEAL team who took the time to seize bin Laden's computers and files before exiting the compound where they had just assassinated him—470,000 files were released to the public in 2017. As the Lawfare Blog puts in, "few people have the expertise, the experience, and the time to go through those materials," as well as interview members of [bin Laden's] inner circle. Bergen is one of the few. Details:

The book itself. Writing for the Times, Louise Richardson calls the book "a page-turner that weaves back and forth between the man and the terrorist, providing poignant glimpses of key figures and carefully chronicling all the missed opportunities, ignored warnings, and strategic blunders of the United States."

One more thing she lauds. Richardson writes, "Rather than try to explain where bin Laden's self-confidence came from, Bergen simply describes it. It is all the more fascinating as a result."

