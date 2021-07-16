Cuomo Investigation Reaches Crunch Time

(Newser) – This could be an uncomfortable weekend for Andrew Cuomo. The New York Times reports that two investigators from the state attorney general's office will interview the New York governor on Saturday about sexual harassment complaints from multiple women. The AP and CNN confirm the weekend interview. The stories suggest the in-person interview is a sign the four-month investigation ordered by Attorney General Letitia James is coming to an end—and the resulting report could determine the three-term governor's political future. Big-name Democrats such as Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand already have called on Cuomo to resign, but others are waiting to see what the report says.

Cuomo also is facing an impeachment inquiry in the state assembly, and the report could go a long way in determining that outcome. The sexual harassment complaints are not the only potential trouble for Cuomo. He's also accused of fudging the numbers on COVID deaths in nursing homes, giving his family priority access to COVID vaccines, and inappropriately using state resources to write his memoirs. Despite all this, Cuomo has continued strong fundraising in his bid for a fourth term, notes CNBC. Still, the weekend interview is "the first danger point for the governor," Baruch political science professor Doug Muzzio tells the New York Post. "If I were the governor I wouldn’t be sleeping well at night." (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)