Runner Shares Her Victories, Gets Blocked on Instagram

(Newser) – Elaine Thompson-Herah took gold in the 100m and 200m races, but her attempts to share the victorious runs on Instagram ended up getting her temporarily blocked from the platform. The Jamaican sprinter ran afoul of copyright rules, with the International Olympic Committee telling Reuters, "Rights Holding Broadcasters (RHBs) have the exclusive rights to broadcast the Olympic Games. This includes distribution on social media, where athletes are invited to share the content provided by the RHBs on their accounts but cannot post competition content natively." Should that native posting occur, the content is automatically removed, it said.

story continues below

Thompson-Herah tweeted that she was dinged for her own attempt to share footage of the races, "I was blocked on Instagram for posting the races of the Olympic (sic) because I did not own the right to do so. So see y'all in 2 days." The IOC will end up with at least $4 billion in broadcasting rights for the 2018 Pyeongchang and 2020 Tokyo Games, and says most of that is funneled back into the Games themselves, the "Olympic movement," and the "wider sporting movement." As for Thompson-Herah, she has one more shot at a medal, what would be her sixth over the last two summer Games: Fox News reports she'll run in the 4x400 relay Friday; the US bested Jamaica in the race in 2016. As for her winning races of 2020 thus far, Newser can't share them either, but you can watch them here: 100m and 200m races. (Read more 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games stories.)