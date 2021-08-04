(Newser) – Entertainment Weekly calls it "the best pregnancy news that never happened." We call it confirmation of how much we love Lizzo and Chris Evans. It started with a TikTok video posted last week by the 33-year-old "Good as Hell" singer, in which she said she wanted to dispel "rumors" that she was pregnant by the 40-year-old actor. "This is something that I've been really trying to keep personal and private between me and the father of my child," Lizzo said, the theme music from Evans' movie Captain America: The First Avenger playing in the background. "I've been sucking in," she then added, rubbing her belly before exuberantly proclaiming, "We're gonna have a little America!"

Then came a follow-up post on Sunday, in which Lizzo shared what appeared to be a DM exchange between herself and Evans. His reaction to the news of their supposed impending arrival: "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol." He then added, "Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol." E! Online notes that the pair started their online correspondence back in April, when Lizzo revealed she drunk-DMed him. He replied to her at the time that there was "no shame in a drunk DM. God knows I've done worse on this app lol." Whether the latest development is true or not (it's not), at least one commenter has a baby name suggestion. "Y'all can name it Erica," they noted. "Because you can't spell America without Erica." (Read more Chris Evans stories.)