MyPillow CEO Says He Was Attacked at Hotel

(Newser) – MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell says he was attacked Wednesday night at a hotel in South Dakota, where he has been holding a three-day "cyber symposium" on his election fraud claims. "I’m OK. It hurts a little bit," told attendees at the Sioux Falls event Thursday morning, per the Argus Leader. "I just want everyone to know all the evil that’s out there." A police spokesman tells the AP that a report was received Thursday of an assault at a hotel near the symposium around 11:30pm Wednesday. The spokesman declined to provide the name of the victim, but said nobody was hospitalized. He said no arrests have been made.

The three-day event concluded Thursday, and it did not go well for Lindell, who had promised to provide "irrefutable" evidence that hackers backed by China had flipped votes for Donald Trump to President Biden, Gizmodo reports. Josh Merritt, Lindell's chief "cyber expert," told the Washington Times Wednesday that the "packet capture" data Lindell had claimed could restore Trump to the White House didn't prove a cyberattack had occurred. He said Lindell's offer of $5 million to any symposium attendee who could disprove his claims had been withdrawn. One attendee complained that all they had been shown was "random garbage that wastes our time," the Daily Beast reports. (On Wednesday, a federal judge ruled that a defamation case against Lindell from Dominion Voting Systems could proceed.)