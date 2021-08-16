President, Predecessor Play the Blame Game

(Newser) – As the finger-pointing continues over Afghanistan, two men whose decisions helped get us here are taking potshots at each other. That would be President Biden and former President Trump. Coverage:

Trump: The former president has unloaded on Biden in a series of statements, including one on Monday: “Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the United States," he said, per the Hill. "It didn’t have to be that way!” On Sunday, he called on Biden to "resign in disgrace," per Newsweek.

The former president has unloaded on Biden in a series of statements, including one on Monday: “Afghanistan is the most embarrassing military outcome in the history of the United States," he said, per the Hill. "It didn’t have to be that way!” On Sunday, he called on Biden to "resign in disgrace," per Newsweek. Biden: Over the weekend, Biden told the nation that Trump's decision-making while in office—particularly the deal Trump cut with the Taliban—had essentially boxed him in. "When I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies’ forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict." He said he chose the former, rather than "pass this war" to a fifth president. (Biden will speak later Monday afternoon.)

Over the weekend, Biden told the nation that Trump's decision-making while in office—particularly the deal Trump cut with the Taliban—had essentially boxed him in. "When I became President, I faced a choice—follow through on the deal, with a brief extension to get our forces and our allies’ forces out safely, or ramp up our presence and send more American troops to fight once again in another country’s civil conflict." He said he chose the former, rather than "pass this war" to a fifth president. (Biden will speak later Monday afternoon.) Pushback: The Hill quotes a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies who is puzzled by Biden's explanation there. "He has undone plenty of Trump administration policies, and he definitely could've undone this one as well if he had chosen to," says Emily Harding. "Biden signaled early on he wanted to get us out of Afghanistan."

story continues below