New York Times: What's happening is "unutterably tragic," write the editors. After "more than $2 trillion and at least 2,448 American service members' lives lost in Afghanistan, it is difficult to see what of lasting significance has been achieved." The editorial lays the blame for this on both parties but faults Biden in particular for mismanaging the pullout. "There was no need for it to end in such chaos, with so little forethought for all those who sacrificed so much in the hopes of a better Afghanistan."

