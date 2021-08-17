Chris Cuomo Comments on Andrew Cuomo

(Newser) – CNN host Chris Cuomo addressed his brother Andrew's scandal Monday night for what he said would be the final time. "I did advise my brother to resign when the time came," Cuomo said, noting he never thought that would be something he'd have to do. Cuomo also addressed the May report that he'd been on strategy calls with some of his brother's advisers when sexual harassment allegations started coming in against the outgoing New York governor, a move CNN called inappropriate after news of it surfaced. Cuomo acknowledged that he shouldn't have participated in the calls, and said he did not repeat the mistake, the AP reports.

He says he simply listened and offered his opinion on the calls, "and my advice to my brother was simple and consistent—own what you did, tell people what you'll try to do to be better, be contrite. Finally, accept that it doesn't matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and your words are perceived." He said he'd tried to be there for his brother, and recognized that he could not be objective about the situation on-air, Fox News reports. Cuomo, who until Monday had been on a "long-planned" vacation when his older brother announced he would resign, noted that he had never reported on his brother's scandal nor tried to influence CNN's coverage of it. "I tried to do the right thing and I just want you all to know that," he said. (Read more Andrew Cuomo stories.)