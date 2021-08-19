One Response to Plan for Booster Shots: 'Bafflement'

(Newser) – The US plans to roll out booster shots for people in September, and two high-profile seniors plan to get theirs as soon as possible. President Biden told ABC News that he and first lady Jill Biden won't hesitate on their third COVID shot. "We got our shots, all the way back in, I think December. So it's past time,” Biden said. The president actually got his second shot in January, notes the Washington Post, so he'd be on track for his booster in September—the CDC recommends the extra dose come eight months after full vaccination. Meanwhile, the US decision continues to cause controversy:

Biden defends: “Are you comfortable with Americans getting a third shot when so many millions around the world haven't had their first?” ABC's George Stephanopoulos asked the president. “Absolutely," Biden responded. "Because we’re provided more to the rest of the world than all the rest of the world combined. Before we get to the middle of next year, we're gonna provide a half a billion shots to the rest of the world. We're keeping our part of the bargain. We’re doing more than anybody.”

story continues below

Life jackets: But others don't think the US stance is ethical. An executive at the World Health Organization provided a much-quoted analogy to reporters. "We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," said the WHO's Dr. Michael Ryan, per NBC News.

But others don't think the US stance is ethical. An executive at the World Health Organization provided a much-quoted analogy to reporters. "We're planning to hand out extra life jackets to people who already have life jackets, while we're leaving other people to drown without a single life jacket," said the WHO's Dr. Michael Ryan, per NBC News. The stats: Roughly half of all Americans are fully vaccinated, per the CDC, but only about 24% of the world population can say the same. In some low-income nations, the figure is closer to 1% for even a single dose. That's why Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of WHO, wrote an op-ed in Time calling for a moratorium on boosters until poor nations get their shots.