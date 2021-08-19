These Are the Jobs Your Partner Wishes You Had

(Newser)
–
Working in health care probably doesn't feel all that sexy during a pandemic. But it does look that way in a new survey. Zippia asked 1,000 workers about what common jobs they thought were most attractive for a romantic partner out of a list of 250, and the top responses from men and women were, well, let's just say Meredith and McDreamy.
Most attractive to men:
Most attractive to women:
- Nurse
- Elementary school teacher
- Doctor
- Secretary
- Lawyer
- Doctor
- Lawyer
- Carpenter
- Engineer
- Project manager
Least attractive to men:
Least attractive to women:
- Janitor
- Truck driver
- Fast food worker
- Plumber
- Security guard
- Fast food worker
- Janitor
- Truck driver
- Cashier
- Maid
See the full lists here. (Or check out other lists.)