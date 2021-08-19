 
These Are the Jobs Your Partner Wishes You Had

Zippia lists most, least attractive jobs for a partner from the perspective of men and women
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 19, 2021 12:56 PM CDT
Updated Aug 19, 2021 1:41 PM CDT
Ellen Pompeo as Meredith Grey and Patrick Dempsey as Derek Shepherd in a scene from "Grey's Anatomy."   (YouTube)

(Newser) – Working in health care probably doesn't feel all that sexy during a pandemic. But it does look that way in a new survey. Zippia asked 1,000 workers about what common jobs they thought were most attractive for a romantic partner out of a list of 250, and the top responses from men and women were, well, let's just say Meredith and McDreamy.

Most attractive to men:

  1. Nurse
  2. Elementary school teacher
  3. Doctor
  4. Secretary
  5. Lawyer
Most attractive to women:
  1. Doctor
  2. Lawyer
  3. Carpenter
  4. Engineer
  5. Project manager

Least attractive to men:

  1. Janitor
  2. Truck driver
  3. Fast food worker
  4. Plumber
  5. Security guard
Least attractive to women:
  1. Fast food worker
  2. Janitor
  3. Truck driver
  4. Cashier
  5. Maid

See the full lists here. (Or check out other lists.)

