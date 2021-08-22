 
X

Vaccinated Jesse Jackson Still Lands in Hospital With COVID

Civil rights leader a vocal proponent of the vaccine
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Aug 22, 2021 5:45 AM CDT
Jesse Jackson and Wife Hospitalized for COVID
Rev. Jesse Jackson receives the Pfizer's BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine in Chicago.   (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)

(Newser) – The Rev. Jesse Jackson, a famed civil rights leader and two-time presidential candidate, and his wife, Jacqueline, have been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a statement Saturday. Per the AP, Jesse Jackson, 79, is vaccinated against the virus and received his first dose in January during a publicized event as he urged others to receive the inoculation as soon as possible. He and his wife, 77, are being treated at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. “Doctors are currently monitoring the condition of both,” according to the statement from Jesse Jackson's nonprofit, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition. “There are no further updates at this time," the statement said. "We will provide updates as they become available.”

story continues below

A protégé of the Rev. Martin Luther King, Jesse Jackson was key in guiding the modern civil rights movement on numerous issues, including voting rights. Despite having been diagnosed for Parkinson’s disease, Jackson has remained active, and has advocated for COVID-19 vaccines for Black people, who lag behind white people in the United States’ vaccination drive. Earlier this month, he was arrested outside the US Capitol during a demonstration calling for Congress to end the filibuster in order to support voting rights.
(Read more Jesse Jackson stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X