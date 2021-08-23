On Cuomo's Final Day, One Last Controversy

(Newser) – Monday is Andrew Cuomo's final day as the governor of New York state, but he's not escaping without one last batch of negative headlines. The Albany Times Union reports that Cuomo left his dog behind at the governor's mansion after moving in with his sister in Westchester County in recent days. Cuomo's office says the report is misleading, but the governor is taking all kinds of online venom from dog lovers.

The dog: Cuomo adopted Captain in 2018, and the large shepherd mix is apparently a handful. "High-strung" is how the Albany newspaper diplomatically puts it. The report says Cuomo has been asking staffers at the mansion if they want to keep Captain permanently. One staffer reportedly tried but brought him back.

