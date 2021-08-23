(Newser) – On Friday, Bolivian prosecutors charged Jeanine Anez—the former president of Bolivia, already in detention after being accused in March of leading a coup against another ex-Bolivian president, Evo Morales—with "genocide." Police are now saying the 54-year-old Anez tried to kill herself over the weekend in jail. "What happened is within the definition of attempted suicide," a rep from the country's national police said on local TV after the Saturday incident, per Reuters.

