Roller Coaster Shuts After Riders Report Broken Bones

(Newser) – A roller coaster that can go from zero to 112mph in 1.56 seconds: What could go wrong? Something, perhaps. The Do-Dodonpa roller coaster at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park in Japan has been indefinitely put on ice while officials investigate whether riders sustained injuries because of it—and fairly significant ones at that. Between December 2020 and August 2021, four passengers say that's what happened, though CNN reports the park said in a statement that "the causal relationship between injuries and amusement machines has not yet been confirmed."

story continues below