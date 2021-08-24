Milkshake Shortage Blamed On COVID, Brexit Issues

(Newser) – People in the UK can’t get a McDonald’s milkshake, and Brexit and COVID share the blame. The fast food joint isn’t the only restaurant suffering supply chain woes; just the latest. "Like most retailers, we are currently experiencing some supply chain issues, impacting the availability of a small number of products,” it said, per ITV.

Supply chain woes in the UK are widespread, largely due to a massive shortage of truck drivers. That’s partly a result of Brexit—many truck drivers from EU countries have left the UK, and replacements can no longer be recruited from the EU. And, during pandemic lockdowns, drivers weren’t able to take the tests they needed to be licensed. About 30,000 tests didn’t happen as planned, the BBC reports. The drivers that are licensed and on the road are occasionally experiencing work interruptions from an app offered by the UK’s National Health Service that warns people to self-isolate when they’ve been exposed to COVID.

McDonald's dairy supplier Arla said they have milk for the restaurant chain, but have been told not to ship it because of supply chain difficulties, the Independent reports. Folks in the UK who are craving a quick snack are no doubt feeling the pinch. Nando's, a peri peri chicken chain, had to close several restaurants temporarily. Subway said it was missing some fresh vegetables, but nothing a customer would miss.