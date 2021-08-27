Floral-Scented Asphalt Is Now a Thing

(Newser) – Construction workers know the stench of hot asphalt all too well, and it doesn’t smell like roses. Or does it? Polish construction firm Budimex says it's teamed up with refiner Lotos to create a floral-scented asphalt more pleasing to road builders. Added to the typical bitumen recipe are natural and synthetic essential oils, some of which neutralize the unpleasant smell, per Reuters. The others give off a floral scent, Budimex says in a news release.

story continues below

"At times one could smell the scent of flowers, which made working more pleasant," a Budimex foreman is quoted as saying in the release. It notes the company will look at introducing the compound on a wider scale. However, it's unclear if the alteration will be any safer for road builders. According to the CDC, exposure to asphalt fumes is associated "with irritation of the eyes, nose, and throat" as well as "acute lower respiratory tract symptoms." (Read more innovation stories.)