Judge Rules Hospital Must Give COVID Patient Ivermectin

A New York Times report on the demand for a deworming drug that some people erroneously believe can prevent or treat COVID opens with an anecdote that's likely repeated in doctors' offices across the country: The story of a San Antonio doctor who says he's asked to prescribe the drug by clients daily. He refuses. Some doctors clearly do not. The Times reports the number of prescriptions for ivermectin has surged to 88,000 per week as of mid-month. Prior to the pandemic, the drug that's typically used to combat parasitic worms was prescribed about 3,600 times a week. The drug is most commonly used by livestock. Humans are sometimes prescribed small amounts to deal with parasites like lice and scabies. More:

