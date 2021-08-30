Date Set for Jon Stewart's Return to TV

(Newser) – Six years after he said goodbye to the Daily Show, Jon Stewart is set to return to TV. Apple says his new current affairs show, The Problem With Jon Stewart, will debut worldwide on Sept. 30, CNN reports. Apple says the show, which will deliver new installments every second week, will be a "multiple-season, single-issue series, taking a deep-dive on the most important topics that are currently part of the national conversation." An accompanying podcast will "extend the conversation," with staff members providing more facts and interviewing activists, Apple says.

Apple also released a teaser trailer for the show, which is being produced through Stewart's Busboy Productions, Deadline reports. Apple says The Problem will involve a discussion between Stewart and those most involved in each episode's issue on "tangible steps that can lead to a solutionary path forward."

But while Stewart is involved with some very serious causes, including military burn pit victims, and many details of the show have been kept secret, it definitely won't be a humor-free zone, reports Vanity Fair. Last month, it shared footage from "The Problem With Dicks in Space," with comedians Jason Alexander, Adam Pally, Tracy Morgan, and Ricky Gervais mocking the billionaire space race. (Read more Jon Stewart stories.)