Report: Rogue Congressman Trying to Enter Afghanistan

(Newser) – Reps. Seth Moulton and Peter Meijer made it into Afghanistan without authorization. The Washington Post reports another congressman has tried and failed to do the same. Rep. Markwayne Mullin has allegedly tried to make his way into the country twice in the past two weeks to carry out an evacuation effort. The Oklahoma Republican reportedly first traveled to Greece, where he last week sought Department of Defense approval to travel to Kabul; it was denied. On Monday, he allegedly called the US ambassador to Tajikistan saying he wanted to fly into the capital of Dushanbe from Tblisi, Georgia, that same day.

He had cash in excess of what he would be permitted to bring into Tajikistan and wanted Ambassador John Mark Pommersheim's help in entering with it; the money would reportedly be used to hire a helicopter with which Mullin could get an American woman and her four kids out of Afghanistan. Pommersheim said he couldn't arrange an exception, and officials tell the paper Mullin got combative in his response. As for Mullin's current status, a rep said in a statement that he "has been and is currently completely safe."

She added that he "will continue to do anything in our power to bring home all Americans from the war zone that President Biden abandoned." Mullin's current whereabouts are unknown, but the Tulsa World reports that in a Wednesday morning text he appeared to confirm some of the Post's reporting. He wrote, "Am I helping get Americans out of Afghanistan yes. [Am] I missing no, did I go dark for a little, yes because it wasn't safe to be communicating." (Read more Afghanistan stories.)