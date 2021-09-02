 
Pelosi: We Need Federal Law to Protect Abortion

Florida working on legislation similar to heartbeat law in Texas
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 2, 2021 1:56 PM CDT
Florida May Copy Texas on Abortion Law
Rachel Hernandez chants with abortion rights supporters as they protest SB 8 in front of Edinburg City Hall on Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021, in Edinburg, Texas.   (Joel Martinez/The Monitor via AP)

(Newser) – The Supreme Court has kept Texas' tough new abortion law on the books, and it looks like at least one other state may follow the lead of Texas. The president of the State Senate in Florida tells WFLA that a similar bill will be considered in the upcoming legislative session. "It's something we're already working on," says Wilton Simpson. The Texas law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, often before women know they're pregnant. The law, which allows private citizens to sue doctors, clinics, or anyone else who aids with an abortion, also is drawing attention in DC.

  • Biden: In a statement, President Biden said the decision “unleashes unconstitutional chaos and empowers self-anointed enforcers to have devastating impact."
  • Nancy Pelosi: The House speaker said the law “unleashes one of the most disturbing, unprecedented and far-reaching assaults on health care providers" with its "vigilante bounty system," per the Washington Post. She said the House would take up legislation that would protect a woman's right to an abortion under federal law.
  • In praise: Opponents of abortion, meanwhile, praised the Texas law. “We encourage the other 49 states to catch up with Texas and continue this historic expansion of human rights,” said the Pro-Life Action League.
