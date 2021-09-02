Pelosi: We Need Federal Law to Protect Abortion

(Newser) – The Supreme Court has kept Texas' tough new abortion law on the books, and it looks like at least one other state may follow the lead of Texas. The president of the State Senate in Florida tells WFLA that a similar bill will be considered in the upcoming legislative session. "It's something we're already working on," says Wilton Simpson. The Texas law prohibits abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, which can be as early as six weeks, often before women know they're pregnant. The law, which allows private citizens to sue doctors, clinics, or anyone else who aids with an abortion, also is drawing attention in DC.

story continues below