Web Host Terminates Site for Reporting Abortions

(Newser) – People incensed by a Texas Right to Life website for anonymously reporting women who had sought abortions asked to speak to the manager, and it worked. While TikTok users and Redditors flooded the site with fake tips, other people went straight to the top. The site’s host, GoDaddy, has taken it down. GoDaddy released a statement Friday saying, “Last night we informed prolifewhistleblower.com they have violated GoDaddy’s terms of service and have 24 hours to move to a different provider,” CNBC reports. The specific part of the TOS is the host’s rule against sharing personally identifiable information without the person’s consent, NPR reports. The site debuted when Texas’ restrictive new abortion law took effect. In addition to individual users adding fake tips to the website, some programmers developed and shared tools and apps to spam the site with fake tips, per NPR.

The law bans abortions after six weeks, which is early enough that most people wouldn't know they're pregnant. The ruling includes a provision allowing disinterested third parties to sue someone who has had an abortion for up to $10,000. A judge in Texas has temporarily shielded clinics from lawsuits. Texas Right to Life seems unfazed by GoDaddy's announcement, promising to restore the site using another host over the weekend. It's not the first time a host dropped a right-wing website. The Parler social media platform was down for a month after Amazon dropped it for violating its terms of service.