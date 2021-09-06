Coup Leader Starts Giving Orders in Guinea

(Newser) – The leader of the military coup in Guinea summoned the ministers from the previous government on Monday and began giving instructions. Col. Mamady Doumbouya, who had been the head of special forces, told the ousted officials to turn over their government vehicles and not leave the country, NPR reports. They were assured that officials who had been removed would not be hunted down. In an address to the nation on Sunday, a Guinean flag over his shoulders, Doumbouya defended the takeover. "Our action is not a coup d'etat," he said, per the Washington Post. "It only reflects the legitimate aspiration of people to want to live in an environment where basic human needs can be met."

Developments included:

An assault on the palace .

. Soldiers poured into the capital of Conakry on Sunday, blocking roads and advancing to the presidential palace, where heavy gunfire was reported. The troops seized President Alpha Condé. Heavy gunfire near the presidential palace was reported, though no information on casualties was released. Condé, 83, was democratically elected 11 years ago, the first such transfer of power since Guinea achieved independence in 1958. Condé had forced through a constitutional change in 2020 allowing him to serve a third term. A national address. In his speech, Doumbouya leveled accusations against Condé and his government, including "the trampling of citizens' rights, the disrespect for democratic principles, the outrageous politicization of public administration, financial mismanagement, poverty, and endemic corruption." From now on, Doumbouya said: "We will no longer entrust politics to one man. We will entrust it to the people."