Cops: Tesla Camera Proves 'Hit-and-Run' Was Bogus

(Newser) – Tesla is having trouble with its autopilot, and it’s a serious story. The backup cameras, however, haven’t been in the news much. Also, they record what they see. So when a man in Louisiana spotted a Tesla backing up in a gas station and flopped to the ground claiming to be hit, the driver was able to use his camera to dispute the allegation. Arthur Bates Jr. called 911 Friday to report a hit and run, WDSU reports. He told police a Tesla backed into him, knocked him over, and drove off. He also said he was hurt in the back, leg, and neck, and police summoned an ambulance. Slidell police tracked down the Tesla and got a different story from the owner, though, as well from the car's camera.

Slidell police posted the footage to their Facebook page, and it backs up the driver’s narrative. It shows Bates walk up to the car, gently topple over, resting his foot on the bumper. The driver then appears in the frame. He brushes Bates’ foot aside and drives off. Police say Bates eventually changed his tune and admitted faking the accident. He is charged with making a false emergency call. At least one commenter on the Facebook post expressed disdain for Bates distracting local police in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Newsweek notes. (Read more Tesla stories.)