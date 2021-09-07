A Virus Deadlier Than COVID Emerges Again

(Newser) – COVID has put the world on high alert for viruses with the potential to wreak havoc, and one such candidate has just re-emerged in India. It's called the Nipah virus, reports CBS News, and while it is not as contagious as COVID, it is much deadlier. Coverage:

Fatality: A 12-year-old boy in the southern Indian state of Kerala died of Nipah over the weekend, and two health workers who attended to him were showing symptoms. Tests are pending, and authorities in the meantime are quarantining them and anyone who came into contact with the boy. They also sealed off a 2-mile radius around the boy's home.

story continues below