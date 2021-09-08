Biggest Trial in France's Modern History Begins

(Newser) – A trial that the BBC reports is regarded as "the biggest in France's modern history" began Wednesday in Paris over the 2015 ISIS attacks that killed 130 people, 90 of them inside the Bataclan concert hall. What you need to know about the trial, which the AP reports is being held in a custom-built secure complex within the 13th-century Palais de Justice:

The attacks. Nine gunmen and suicide bombers hit France's national soccer stadium, the Bataclan, and Paris restaurants and cafes, all within minutes of each other, on Nov. 13, 2015. NBC News notes it was the deadliest attack in France since WWII.

Nine gunmen and suicide bombers hit France's national soccer stadium, the Bataclan, and Paris restaurants and cafes, all within minutes of each other, on Nov. 13, 2015. NBC News notes it was the deadliest attack in France since WWII. By the numbers. There are 20 defendants; six others, some who may be dead, are being tried in absentia. Only one, Salah Abdeslam, is accused of being among the attackers. The trial is slated to last 9 months and involve 330 lawyers, 1,800 plaintiffs, and 300 witnesses.

There are 20 defendants; six others, some who may be dead, are being tried in absentia. Only one, Salah Abdeslam, is accused of being among the attackers. The trial is slated to last 9 months and involve 330 lawyers, 1,800 plaintiffs, and 300 witnesses. What to expect. Not much, at first. The trial's initial portion will mainly be "procedural," per the BBC. Victims will begin testifying at the end of September. Then-President Francois Hollande will also testify. He was present at the Stade de France when it was attacked and gave police special forces the green light to storm the Bataclan.

story continues below