Jennifer Lawrence Has Happy News

Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child. A rep for the Don't Look Up actor confirmed she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting a baby together, per USA Today, though it's unclear when that baby is due. The rep said no other information would be provided. The 31-year-old actor married Maroney, 37—director of the Gladstone Gallery, an art gallery with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Brussels—at a mansion in Newport, RI, in October 2019, about a year and a half after they began dating. "He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," Lawrence said in June 2019 while appearing on the Naked With Catt Sadler podcast, per People. Us Weekly offers a timeline of their relationship so far.