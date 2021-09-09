 
X

Jennifer Lawrence Has Happy News

Actor is expecting first child with husband Cooke Maroney
By Arden Dier,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 9, 2021 9:20 AM CDT
Jennifer Lawrence Has Happy News
In this Sept. 24, 2019 file photo, actress Jennifer Lawrence smiles during a photocall before Dior's Ready To Wear Spring-Summer 2020 collection, unveiled during the fashion week, in Paris.   (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

(Newser) – Jennifer Lawrence is pregnant with her first child. A rep for the Don't Look Up actor confirmed she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, are expecting a baby together, per USA Today, though it's unclear when that baby is due. The rep said no other information would be provided. The 31-year-old actor married Maroney, 37—director of the Gladstone Gallery, an art gallery with locations in New York City, Los Angeles, and Brussels—at a mansion in Newport, RI, in October 2019, about a year and a half after they began dating. "He's the greatest person I've ever met, so I feel very honored to become a Maroney," Lawrence said in June 2019 while appearing on the Naked With Catt Sadler podcast, per People. Us Weekly offers a timeline of their relationship so far. (Read more Jennifer Lawrence stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X