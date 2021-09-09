(Newser) – Another memoir from a former member of the Trump White House is coming, and Jonathan Swan of Axios notes that it has the potential to be the most damaging one so far. That's because Stephanie Grisham is the only person who worked in top positions for both former President Trump and first lady Melania. "When I heard this, all I could think about was Stephanie surrounded by a lake of gasoline, striking a match with a grin on her face," an anonymous former colleague tells Swan. Grisham is perhaps best known for her stint of about a year as press secretary, though CNN notes that her main claim to fame in that post was never once holding a press briefing. She also served as communications director and as the first lady's chief of staff.

The memoir, I'll Take Your Questions Now, is due out next month. Because she had access to both Trumps during her various positions, the book is expected to reveal the dynamics between the two of them amid the Stormy Daniels scandal and as other allegations of sexual misconduct arose, per CNN. Grisham resigned from the Trump White House on Jan. 6, hours after the riot at the Capitol. "It's hard to articulate how much anxiety this is going to cause," says Swan's West Wing source. The book's very existence has largely been kept under wraps until now. (Read more Stephanie Grisham stories.)