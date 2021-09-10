Phil Collins Can No Longer Drum

(Newser) – Phil Collins is considered one of the greatest drummers of all time—but you won't find him with a stick in his hand during Genesis' fall reunion tour, the 54-year-old band's first tour in 14 years. "I can barely hold a stick with this hand," the 70-year-old drummer/singer told BBC Breakfast in a taped interview that aired Thursday, indicating his left hand. "I'm kind of physically challenged a bit, which is very frustrating because I'd love to be playing up there."

Collins, an eight-time Grammy winner on his own, "suffered severe nerve damage to his hands ... making it nearly impossible for him to even grip drumsticks, let alone play the instrument," per Rolling Stone. The nerve damage resulted from back surgeries in 2009 and 2015, per the Guardian. Collins was hospitalized after falling and hitting his head during his "Not Dead Yet" solo tour in 2017. CNN reports he began using a cane afterward. He also has diabetes.

He told the BBC that his son, Nic, would play drums for the band during the tour, which includes 14 dates in North America, while Collins will sing sitting down. "We're all men of our age and I think to some extent it probably is putting it to bed," he said. "I think, just generally for me, I don't know if I want to go out on the road any more." Bassist/guitarist Mike Rutherford told the BBC it "feels good" to head back out on the road, though he agreed it was probably for the last time. "The Last Domino?" tour, delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, kicks off Sept. 20 in England before heading stateside in November. (Read more Phil Collins stories.)