(Newser) – Genesis hasn't done anything as an entity since 2007, when its reunion tour ended. That break will end this fall, Rolling Stone reports. The "Last Domino?" tour launches in North America on Nov. 15 in Chicago, after being delayed a year by the pandemic. The band has used some of that time for production rehearsals while wondering, guitarist Mike Rutherford said, whether it was a waste of time to prepare for a show the pandemic might not allow. "Then we thought: 'If we don’t do it now and it goes back another year and a half, we might forget the whole thing. Let's rehearse anyway,'" he said. A press release says all venues will follow local coronavirus restrictions. The tour begins in September in Dublin.

The other core members, in addition to Rutherford, will be onstage: Phil Collins and Tony Banks. Concert veteran Daryl Stuermer, on guitar and bass, will join them, as will Collins' son Nic, 20, on drums. The English band will also play Charlotte, Montreal, Toronto, Buffalo, Detroit, Cleveland, Philadelphia, and Washington, DC, before the last show in Boston. Peter Gabriel, who left Genesis in 1975, is not on the roster; he last played a reunion show in 1982. The timing for the tour seemed right, Rutherford said, per USA Today. "Phil's been out on tour the last 2½ doing his stuff and it sort of seemed ... the natural moment to have a conversation about it," he said. "We're all good friends, we're all above grass, and here we are." (Phil Collins said last year he'd attempt to play the drums.)