Tanya Fear, Actress From Doctor Who and More, Missing

(Newser) – Tanya Fear, an actress best known for playing Dr. Jade McIntyre in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who, went missing Thursday in California. Fear, who is British, had been living in Hollywood for two months before she disappeared, Today reports. Los Angeles police confirm the 31-year-old has been reported missing, and her manager says he last spoke to her a few days before she vanished and everything was fine. She was last seen at a Hollywood Trader Joe's Thursday, ABC 7 reports.

Fear also played Nina in the film A Moving Image (2016) and Harlow in Kick-Ass 2 (2013), and she had recently started doing stand-up comedy. Friends and family are sharing news of her disappearance widely on social media, and anyone with information is asked to call (626)-232-8616.