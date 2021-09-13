 
Rock Star Manager Dies While Digging His Dog's Grave

Widow says Mick Brigden likely died immediately
By Evann Gastaldo,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 13, 2021 3:55 AM CDT
Stock photo.   (Getty Images / RachelMcCloudPhotography)

(Newser) – A rock and roll manager and tour director died at his California home last week in a freak accident. Mick Brigden, who managed acts including Humble Pie, Joe Satriani, and Peter Frampton over a decades-long career, was digging a grave for his dog when the accident took place, the Press Democrat reports. The 73-year-old was taken to a Santa Rosa hospital, where he died. Brigden's widow tells TMZ that somehow the hole her husband was digging collapsed in on him.

"Mick Brigden was a force to reckon with. He was just such an original,” Satriani said. “I hesitate to say he was an old school rock ‘n’ roll manager because it doesn’t do him justice. He put an emphasis on doing things right and doing right by people." He is survived by his wife, son, stepdaughter, and grandson, according to his obituary. His family asks that any donations in his name be made to the Humane Society of Sonoma County, CBS San Francisco reports. (Read more California stories.)

