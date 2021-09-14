Missing Doctor Who Actress Tanya Fear Found

(Newser) – The British actress who went missing in Hollywood last week has been found safe. Tanya Fear, 31, had been living there for the past couple of months when she left her apartment Thursday without her cellphone or purse. She was last seen by friends around 10pm that night, and was ultimately reported missing by a friend. While details were not publicized, the LAPD confirmed to the BBC Fear was safe. The "Find Tanya Fear" Twitter page, which says it is run by family, announced Monday the actress had been found, and said the family was "overjoyed and relieved."

In another statement, the account says that while Fear was not physically harmed, she had been taken to a hospital to be assessed as a precaution. Fear played Dr. Jade McIntyre in a 2018 episode of Doctor Who, and has also had appearances on TV shows including Spotless, Endeavour, DCI Banks, and Midsomer Murders. She has been seen in films including Kick-Ass 2 and A Moving Image, and she recently started doing stand-up comedy. Fear, who was born Tanyaradzwa Fear, had tweeted about her stand-up routine in July, and had recently been posting videos from some of her sets. (Read more California stories.)