USC Trojans Have Terrifying Moment Aboard Team Plane

(Newser) – Some USC football coaches and staff got a real scare after landing at an Idaho airport on Friday. Per ESPN, a plane that ferried the team, staff, and coaches to Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport tipped backward on the tarmac during the deplaning process ahead of Saturday's game against the Washington State Cougars, sending Trojans aboard scrambling. A photo of the chartered United Airlines 737-900ER was widely circulated by golf commentator Dave Stockton Jr. on Twitter.

The accident reportedly occurred because ground crew at the airport neglected to put the plane's tail stand in place, causing it to tip, nose-up, in the air. Per Sports Illustrated, the crew was able to level the plane and allow the staff who were still aboard to safely exit. The university said all players, who sit at the front of the plane, had already exited at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. The Trojans went on to beat the Cougars 45 to 14.