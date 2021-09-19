 
X

USC Trojans Have Terrifying Moment Aboard Team Plane

Plane tipped on the tarmac
By Josh Gardner,  Newser Staff
Posted Sep 19, 2021 7:15 AM CDT
USC Football Plane Tips on Tarmac
USC associate coach Donte Williams reacts during NCAA college football practice in Los Angeles.   (John McGillen/University of Southern California Athletics via AP)

(Newser) – Some USC football coaches and staff got a real scare after landing at an Idaho airport on Friday. Per ESPN, a plane that ferried the team, staff, and coaches to Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport tipped backward on the tarmac during the deplaning process ahead of Saturday's game against the Washington State Cougars, sending Trojans aboard scrambling. A photo of the chartered United Airlines 737-900ER was widely circulated by golf commentator Dave Stockton Jr. on Twitter.

story continues below

The accident reportedly occurred because ground crew at the airport neglected to put the plane's tail stand in place, causing it to tip, nose-up, in the air. Per Sports Illustrated, the crew was able to level the plane and allow the staff who were still aboard to safely exit. The university said all players, who sit at the front of the plane, had already exited at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported. The Trojans went on to beat the Cougars 45 to 14. (Read more USC Trojans stories.)

We use cookies. By Clicking "OK" or any content on this site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. Read more in our privacy policy.
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X