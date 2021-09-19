Emmy Host to Go Light on Politics

(Newser) – The Emmy Awards will be held in a tent Sunday night instead of a theater, the big winners look likely to be streaming services instead of broadcast networks, and political humor might be among the losers. Cedric the Entertainer, who will host the show, has signaled he won't revisit the biting political comments made by hosts such as Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Michael Che and Colin Jost, the New York Times reports. "I want to bring a familiarity that comes with my brand of stand-up," he said. "I'm somebody you know. I'm your cousin or your uncle, and we're here to celebrate each other."

"Television right now is perhaps the best it's ever been," added one of the producers, per the AP, who said that "when we first sat down with Cedric, we all quickly agreed on the idea of celebration." TV critics and writers advise watching for:

The Crown to rule . Seven of its actors are nominated in the series about the British royal family. It's won in the Emmy presentations that have already taken place. Victory as best drama for The Crown would deliver Netflix its first major series Emmy. The show's nominees will pipe in from a party in London.

. Seven of its actors are nominated in the series about the British royal family. It's won in the Emmy presentations that have already taken place. Victory as best drama for The Crown would deliver Netflix its first major series Emmy. The show's nominees will pipe in from a party in London. Ted Lasso for the winner . Early Emmys and the Television Critics Association Awards would seem to indicate many trophies for the Apple TV+ comedy series, which is nominated for its first season. Jason Sudeikis, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live who's never won an Emmy, could take home a handful, including best writing. Victory in the big race likewise would bring Apple TV+ its first major Emmy.

. Early Emmys and the Television Critics Association Awards would seem to indicate many trophies for the Apple TV+ comedy series, which is nominated for its first season. Jason Sudeikis, a former cast member of Saturday Night Live who's never won an Emmy, could take home a handful, including best writing. Victory in the big race likewise would bring Apple TV+ its first major Emmy. A small crowd. Only about 600 vaccinated or tested nominees and guests will be in the tent at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, per the Los Angeles Times. Taking a page from the Golden Globes, they'll be at tables with food and drinks.

Michael K. Williams to be remembered. The actor, who died this month, was nominated for best supporting actor in a drama for HBO's Lovecraft Country. The Emmy voting ended before his death.